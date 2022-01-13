July 2014

Bonet and Momoa shared the screen in his 2014 film, Road to Paloma, in which the actor wrote, directed and starred. The Aquaman star told Collider in February 2014 that directing his beau, who played his love interest, was “a motherf—ker,” adding: “It was a very hard scene to shoot. She didn’t think so, but it was. It was effortless and we got it in 15 minutes, but it was like trying to capture the first time we met, and yet have it be three times that. It was all the things we weren’t saying, and we had to capture it in the perfect light. I didn’t want to reshoot it. It’s hard to get those real, true, beautiful moments.” The costars teamed up again that year in The Red Road. The actor said of collaborating with Bonet: “It’s an honor. In this business, we have to travel so far away from our families. We have two children, so if we can work together, that’s awesome. Before I met her, it was a dream to work with her.”