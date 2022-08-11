Jason Sudeikis’ Dating History: Olivia Wilde, January Jones and More

Olivia Wilde

Sudeikis began seeing the O.C. actress in November 2011 after they met at an SNL after party months earlier. The couple announced their engagement in January 2013 and though they never made it down the aisle, they welcomed a son, Otis, in April 2014, and a daughter, Daisy, in October 2016.

In November 2020, Us confirmed that they had broken up after almost a decade of dating. The following January, Wilde started seeing musician Styles while a source shared with Us that Sudeikis was “desperate” to win back his ex.

Though a source initially shared with Us in July 2021 that the parents were making coparenting their “number one priority,” drama ensued in April 2022 when Wilde was publicly served with legal papers in an envelope labeled “personal and confidential” during an appearance at CinemaCon. The docs contained information pertaining to the custody arrangement for their children, as Sudeikis wanted them to live with him in New York while he wasn’t shooting for Ted Lasso in London.

While the Masterminds actor denied any malevolent intent in how the documents were handled, Wilde insisted that her ex purposefully served her in public to “embarrass” her professionally and catch her “off guard.”