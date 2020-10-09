Getting serious. Jim Edmonds’ girlfriend, Kortnie O’Connor, continues to move into his house — and is taking over where Meghan King left off with the massive closet.

The 50-year-old former baseball player documented O’Connor, 36, moving into the master bedroom closet in his St. Louis home via Instagram Stories.

“How’s it going?” Edmonds asked O’Connor before he noted she’s made “some serious progress.”

She quipped back, “It’s going!”

Prior to their October 2019 split, King, 36, often shared updates of the lengthy construction of their “dream house” in Missouri via Instagram.

“My closet is BIG!” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum wrote in September 2018 via Instagram Stories. “House progress!”

After news broke during the summer of 2019 that Edmonds was caught sexting another woman, King wrote in a blog post that she didn’t care about the “stupid massive house” anymore.

“I don’t care about my new car, I don’t care about my diamonds,” she wrote that June. “What does any of that mean when I can’t have the most basic needs met? It means nothing. Smoke and mirrors.”

The twosome, who share daughter Aspen, 3, and 2-year-old twin sons Hayes and Hart, stayed together after the scandal. Four months later, she showed off the massive closet and finished basement, which includes a two-lane bowling alley, theater, gym and full kitchen.

In October 2019, however, Us Weekly broke the news that their five-year marriage was over for good after King accused Edmonds of having an affair with their nanny, which both the athlete and caretaker denied. Their split has subsequently turned messy, with Edmonds claiming he didn’t know about their son Hart’s cerebral palsy diagnosis before she shared the news with her fans.

“Jim is unaware of any such diagnosis and, if it is even true, it is completely unconscionable and absolutely disgraceful that Meghan would announce this on social media without discussing it with him first,” Edmonds’ rep Steve Honig exclusively told Us earlier this month.

King, for her part, fired back, “Jim’s statements are untrue and I refuse to address them further.”

The twosome, who have also argued over custody, have both moved on with new significant others. While Edmonds has been linked to O’Connor since April, King went public with boyfriend Christian Schauf in May.

Scroll through for photos of Edmonds’ closet: