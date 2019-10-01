April 2019

The pair came under fire after they staged pregnancy photos and jokingly announced they were expecting their first child as an April Fools’ joke. Bieber later apologized for the inconsiderate post. “I didn’t at all mean to be insensitive to people who can’t have children,” he wrote. “A lot of people I know, their first go to prank on April fools is telling their parents they are pregnant to get a big reaction. But I will apologize anyway and take responsibility and say sorry to people who were offended.”