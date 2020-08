2015 – 2016

Pernas joined Hartley (Adam Newman) on The Young and The Restless as Marisa Sierras, Adam’s nephew’s girlfriend, in 2015. They costarred on the soap together for nearly a year, with Pernas often sharing photos from behind-the-scenes of the show via Instagram.

Stause, meanwhile, joined the cast for a 10-episode arc just weeks after Pernas wrapped up her role.