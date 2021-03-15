Date Night Keanu Reeves and Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Enjoy Rare Night Out: Photos By Sophia Vilensky March 15, 2021 MEGA 6 1 / 6 Leftovers, Please The couples strolled together while Reeves held on to a paper bag of goodies. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Are Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Still Together? Inside Their Relationship Drama Rob Dyrdek Shares 10 Weird Wellness Hacks That Actually Work How To Get In Shape Like A Supermodel! More News