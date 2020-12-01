The Custody Agreement

Us confirmed in November 2020 that Clarkson was granted primary custody of daughter River and son Remington.

“The Court finds that under the circumstances present in this case, the interest in providing stability and continuity for the minor children weighs in favor of Petitioner having primary custody,” the doc read. “The level of conflict between the parents has increased. The parties have a difficult time coparenting due to issues of trust between them.”

The former couple will share joint physical and legal custody of their kids and Blackstock will FaceTime the kids every day “at a mutually agreed upon time,” per the paperwork.