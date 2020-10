Thanks for the Memories

After winning a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host for the first season of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer gave her estranged husband a shout-out. “Thank you so much to @BBlackstock for believing in me & convincing me to do @KellyClarksonTV show and @lifeofT for being the greatest friend/assistant,” she wrote via Instagram in June 2020.