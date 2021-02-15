Love Lives

IG Official! Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Confirm Romance on Valentine’s Day

By
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Confirm Romance on Valentines Day
 Courtesy Devin Booker/Instagram
4
3 / 4
podcast
Aura_600x338_f_AMI_2.3.21

Hot Stuff

Last month, Booker shared one of Kendall’s bikini pics via Instagram Stories, writing, “Whew.”

Back to top