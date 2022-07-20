Dynamic duo! Khloé Kardashian spent some quality time with her daughter, True, as she returned to social media after news broke that she has baby No. 2 on the way.

“Me and my best girl making the best memories. I will forever have your back my angel girl 🤍,” the reality star, 38, captioned a carousel of Instagram photos with her little one, 4, as they soaked up the sun on a summer getaway. In the sweet pics, Kardashian carried True on piggyback in clear blue water.

The photo dump marks the first post from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum since Us Weekly confirmed she is expecting her second child with Tristan Thompson via surrogate. The baby was conceived in November 2021, per Kardashian’s rep. Us later confirmed the twosome will welcome a baby boy.

Kardashian gave birth to True in April 2018, shortly after Thompson, 38, made headlines for cheating on his then-pregnant girlfriend. The pair initially chose to stay together, but they called it quits in February 2019 after the Canada native kissed family friend Jordyn Woods. Us exclusively confirmed in August 2020 that the off-on couple got back together during the COVID-19 quarantine, but they split again less than one year later.

In December 2021, news broke that Thompson was being sued for child support by Maralee Nichols, who claimed she got pregnant after hooking up with him in March 2021. Son Theo arrived one month before the NBA player confirmed his paternity in January.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” he wrote in a lengthy social media apology at the time, noting that he took “responsibility” for his actions. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

The scandal played out on screen during season 1 of Hulu’s The Kardashians, with Kim Kardashian informing Khloé of the lawsuit in an emotional phone conversation. “The whole thing that is so sad is that she wanted a baby boy. And now this girl is having f–king baby boy. A f–king random that he slept with one night? F–k him. I was so team him,” the Skims founder, 41, said during a June episode before calling her younger sister. “We don’t know that [Khloé] knows. How do we know if she knows?”

Earlier this month, a source exclusively revealed how the Good American cofounder felt about Thompson being unfaithful after agreeing to go through with surrogacy. “That’s unforgivable to her,” the insider told Us. “There’s no place in her mind that wants to take Tristan back, she is really done with him romantically this time.”

A second source told Us that the former couple “have not spoken since December outside of coparenting matters.”

Scroll down for a closer look at Khloé’s mommy-daughter day with True: