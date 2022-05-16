Just married! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker crashed Alabama Barker‘s TikTok live after their surprise wedding.

“Wow, you guys are really dressed up,” the Instagram influencer, 16, told the newlyweds right after they tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony on Sunday, May 15, before confirming to her followers, “Yes, they did get married today.” (In addition to Alabama, Travis, 46, shares son Landon, 18, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler and is close with stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya from Moakler’s previous relationship.)

Kardashian, 43, and Travis were spotted outside of a Santa Barbara courthouse earlier that day, posing for photos in front of a black convertible bearing a “Just Married” sign. Unlike their Las Vegas ceremony last month, a source confirmed to Us exclusively that the Poosh Founder and Blink 182 drummer obtained a wedding license, making this wedding legally binding. The insider added that the newlyweds will have another wedding ceremony “in the near future” in Italy, and they’ll invite all of their friends and family.

Kardashian’s grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, appeared to be the only member of the famous family in attendance at the Santa Barbara nuptials.

Following the ceremony, the couple returned home and shared the big news with Alabama, who was filming a makeup tutorial via TikTok live at the time. “They’re still in here!” the teen said at one point, before moving the camera to show the happy couple hugging in the corner of her room. Kardashian responded: “We’re going to stay in here and watch you do your makeup.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, wearing a short white dress paired with a veil and elbow-length gloves, also revealed that she almost asked her now-stepdaughter to do her makeup for the wedding. “I would have!” Alabama exclaimed. “You guys, they’re [still] hugging,” she added with a laugh.

While the duo celebrated with Alabama, Scott Disick appeared to confirm via his Instagram Story on Sunday that the three children he shares with Kardashian — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 — were not involved with the wedding ceremony. “Living the dream,” the Talentless designer, 38, wrote alongside a photo of his youngest son, later sharing a video of Mason and his sister play fighting in the backyard.

Earlier this month, Penelope raised eyebrows after she burst into tears after learning via FaceTime that her mother was engaged to the musician. “Penelope took it hard. I think it is a big change for her,” Kardashian said during the May 5 episode of The Kardashians, which was filmed at the celebration following Travis’ October 2021 proposal. “Even though she loves Travis, I think she doesn’t know what that means. Like is that taking me away? I think she just doesn’t know what it means.”

After her mother, Kris Jenner, revealed that she didn’t want to “lie to Scott” in order to get the kids to the post-engagement celebration, Kardashian told the cameras, “I do wish that my kids were here. I think it would have made them feel more included in the decision and part of the surprise.”

Disick confirmed that they felt left out when he shared his feelings about the situation with Khloé Kardashian on the Hulu show. “They were upset. They didn’t understand why they were watching TikToks of his kids there and they weren’t there. Hopefully, they are invited to the wedding,” he said. “If I got engaged 50 minutes away I would have just said, ‘Someone just drive my kids here.’ And Penelope would have been ecstatic. We were acting as if the place was 10 hours away.”