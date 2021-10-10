She’s Happy Above All Else

Regardless of any ongoing strife and rumors, she noted that she feels genuinely happy, writing on one slide, “I can honestly say yes [I’m happy]. I feel light and free and like I’m back to my old bubbly self.”

She continued, “Of course I have hard days, sad moments, but overall, yes. I’ve gotten to a place of wanting to experience everything: the good, the bad, the ugly [because] I believe it’s all part of our journey and that everything happens for a reason.”