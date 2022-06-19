She’s back. Lori Loughlin returned to the red carpet for the first time since she was indicted in March 2019 amid the college admissions scandal.

The Full House alum, 57, appeared at HollyRod Foundation’s DesignCare 2022 Gala on Saturday, June 18, in Los Angeles. She wore a blue dress with long sleeves and gold heels. Loughlin accessorized with a small clutch and a gold bracelet.

Tickets to the event, which honored trailblazers in autism and Parkinson’s awareness, cost attendees $500, and the funds went to the nonprofit. Founded by actress Holly Robinson Peete and former NFL player Rodney Peete, the HollyRod Foundation raises awareness and provides resources to families that have a loved one with autism or Parkinson’s Disease.

Both of the founders were in attendance as well as Yvette Nicole Brown, Tina Knowles, Daisy Fuentes and Skai Jackson.

The Saturday night event was Loughlin’s first appearance on a red carpet in years. The When Hope Calls star and husband Mossimo Giannulli were indicted in the college admissions scandal in March 2019 and accused of paying bribes worth more than $500,000 to help their daughters — Olivia Jade Giannulli and Bella Giannulli — gain admission to the University of Southern California.

The parents pled guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in May 2020 and the actress and Mossimo, 59, subsequently served two months and five months, respectively, in prison. In addition to her prison sentence, Loughlin was subject to two years of supervised release, 100 hours of community service and a $150,000 fine.

Since her release from prison in December 2020, Loughlin has slowly been making her comeback in Hollywood. She made her first TV appearance in December 2021 on When Hope Calls, reprising her role as When Calls the Heart character Abigail Stanton in the GAC Family spinoff.

In addition to returning to the small screen, the former Hallmark star has focused on charity work. The star is looking to “put the past behind her,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October. The insider said that the Summerland alum “privately arranged to put two students through four years of college.” Their tuition and expenses were over $500,000.

She also continued working with Project Angel Food long after completing her required community service, and the New York native was spotted filling cars with donations to send to Ukraine amid the conflict with Russia earlier this year.

“Lori’s trying to lead with love and kindness,” another insider told Us in March, “and trying to make a difference in the lives of kids, in particular, who are in need of help.”

