Love Is Blind’s Abhishek ‘Shake’ Chatterjee Is Moving to Miami, ‘Taking a Break’ From Vet Job

Love Is Blind's Shake Plans Miami Move: I'm 'Taking a Break' From Vet Job
Big Pivot

Shake is looking forward to “pivoting into this new, exciting world” of crypto after years in the veterinarian business. “It’s an interesting contrast from vet [medicine] … It is the slowest industry to adapt, to change, to accept,” he explains. “It’s, like, the care is there but the attitudes, you know, [are outdated]. And I’m forward-thinking, I always have been, so I want to give that side of me an opportunity to really take a chance and go for it. … Sometimes you have to let go of having every answer and take a chance and go with what feels right.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

