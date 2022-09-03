Headed in ‘Different Directions’

The two Chicago residents announced their split in an Instagram statement, just two months after celebrating their first wedding anniversary. They noted that their “lives are going in different directions,” which was one of the primary reasons for their breakup.

“We hope you all will give us some space as we close this chapter of our lives. Thank you to our close friends and family for loving us both through our experience,” their Instagram note concluded. “To the Love Is Blind family and Netflix, thank you for this unforgettable opportunity and support.”