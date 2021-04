April 2019

The Social Network actress told Entertainment Tonight that she and her boyfriend understand each other because they both grew up in the entertainment industry.

“It’s almost like child actors … don’t even have to talk about it. You just look each other in the eye and you nod and we know,” Song, who got her first film role in 1995, said in an interview published April 29, 2019. Culkin originally entered the public eye when he starred in 1990’s Home Alone.