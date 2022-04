Why He ‘Regrets’ His Double Date With Girlfriend Megan Fox and Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian

“Big regret. … Me, Megan, Kim and Pete went to see a movie. I was vouching for this movie,” MGK said. But when the movie started, he realized (much to his chagrin), “We shouldn’t be here.” He added that they “were all laughing” at the moment, especially at the rocker’s reaction. “When I get excited, I get very kid-ish,” he explained.