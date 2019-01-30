Back to where it all started! Duchess Meghan likely felt right at home during her first public visit to the National Theatre in London on Wednesday, January 30.

The retired actress, 37, arrived at the performing arts venue, which was recently announced as one of her four royal patronages, in a beige Brandon Maxwell V-neck dress and a matching blazer. She paired the outfit with Aquazzura Matilde pumps, which she previously wore in November 2017 during a photo call to announce her engagement to now-husband Prince Harry.

During the visit, Meghan, who is expecting her first child with the prince in late April or early May, watched a performance inspired by the play War Horse by children from Edith Neville Primary School in Camden, as well as a line run from William Shakespeare’s Pericles. She also learned about the National Theatre’s work with local arts and community organizations, in addition to meeting current and former apprentices.

Earlier on Wednesday, Harry, 34, participated in a roundtable discussion with young people from across the Commonwealth as part of his role as youth ambassador, which he picked up from his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II in April 2018. During his speech, Harry said that he feels “more passionate than ever about the huge opportunity” he has taken on with his newfound position.

“Some may say it’s our responsibility, but I see it as our privilege, to equip you with the tools and the platform you need to continue your cause driven work at the highest level, driving positive and effective change,” he told the young leaders.

Scroll down to see more photos from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s outings — and to find out what Harry said about becoming a father!