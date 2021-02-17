The Last Time Samantha Spoke to Meghan

By the time Meghan and the film producer called it quits in 2013, Samantha claimed she had “really lost contact” with her half-sister. However, their last meaningful conversation wouldn’t come until nearly three years later when Samantha called Meghan at her Canada apartment in December 2015.

“It seemed as though she was excited to hear from me,” Samantha recalled, blaming their frequent missed communication of their “completely different schedules” at the time.

When Meghan started dating Harry in mid-2016, Samantha claimed that she heard the news from Thomas, not from the former actress.