Why She Wanted to Stage Photos of Thomas

Before his daughter’s royal wedding, Thomas was caught staging photos with the paparazzi, seemingly on Samantha’s recommendation. “I received no money for the deal per my request, and the goal for my father was not money. … It was just allowing the royals and the world to see him in his proper light, because he was so horribly labeled and photographed,” Samantha claimed. However, they both felt “baited” in the end when the pictures emerged.