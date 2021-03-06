Patrick J. Adams

Adams played Markle’s onscreen love interest, Mike Ross, for 7 seasons. On Friday, March 5, he shared a lengthy Twitter message about his friend, calling her, “enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family.” He noted that she’s “remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued.”

After 10 years of working together, Adams said, “She has always been a powerful woman with a deep sense of morality and a fierce work ethic and has never been afraid to speak up, be heard and defend herself and those she holds dear. Like the rest of the world, I have watched her navigate the last few years in astonishment.”

The Canada native, 39, then directed his anger toward the trolls who have come for Markle since she married into the royal family. “It sickened me to read the endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol spewed in her direction from all manner of media across the UK and the world,” he continued. “But I also knew that Meghan was stronger than people realized or understood and they would regret underestimating her.”

The Right Stuff actor revealed he wished things would get better for his pal after she welcomed Archie, explaining, “On any sort of decent planet that would be a time to stop sharpening the knives and let these two people enjoy the magical early months and years of starting a family.” Now that Markle is expecting another child, Adams pointed out, “It’s OBSCENE that the Royal Family, who’s [sic] newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of ‘bullying’ against a woman who herself was basically forced to [flee] the U.K. in order protect her family and her own mental health.”

He concluded by calling for the hate to stop, tweeting, “Find someone else to admonish, berate and torment. My friend Meghan is way out of your league.”