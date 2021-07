January 2021

Steve Harvey shared his thoughts on his adopted stepdaughter’s new boyfriend during his The Steve Harvey Morning Show weeks after the pair confirmed their relationship. “I like this one. I still got my eye on him,” the host revealed at the time. “I mean, I like him, but like I say to all of ’em, ‘I might like you, I might approve of you, but I got a thumb-size section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for your ass. Just in case I need it.’”