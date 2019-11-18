February 2018

After Cameron concluded his seven-year stint behind bars in 2016, he credited his stepmom for helping him get through the tough time. He told the Daily Mail in 2018 that they “never gave up” on him, but he particularly noted how Zeta-Jones supported him along the way. “Catherine is a scrapper, she’s someone who came from Wales and clawed her way up to the very top through sheer talent and determination,” he said. “She never gives up on anything and she didn’t quit on me. The love of my family got me through my darkest days.”