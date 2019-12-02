Birthday bliss! Jana Kramer celebrated her birthday in style thanks to her husband Mike Caussin and a surprise getaway to Chicago.

The country singer rang in her 36th birthday on Monday, December 2, with a few memorable surprises from her family. Kramer showed off her spoils on her Instagram Stories, which started with a sweet video message and collage featuring images of her children Jolie, 3, and Jace, 1.

“There’s nothing more I could ask for. #thankful #36,” the Michigan native wrote on Instagram alongside a family photo of her, Caussin and their two kiddos.

After spending the morning with her little ones, the “Whine Down” podcast host and Caussin, 32, who she wed in 2015, jetted off to Chicago for a couple’s trip and the musician documented it all.

“Heading to Chicago to celebrate the big 36!” Kramer wrote on a video on Monday that featured her and her husband on an airplane as they flew from their home in Nashville to the Windy City.

“Celebrating the birthday in Chicago, I’m so excited!” she said in the video.

Once the pair arrived at their destination, the One Tree Hill alum again shared a video with her followers. This time she showed off the duo’s room and said, “The hubs spoiled me, we’re in the prettiest hotel ever! Look at this view.”

The birthday girl celebrated her big day with a feast fit for a queen and she had her husband to thank for it all. “Hubby for the win,” she captioned a photo that showed a bottle of wine, flowers and little cake all for her.

The lovebirds then headed outside to enjoy the city’s winter activities including a couple’s ice skate and snuggle.

The couple’s Chicago trip comes days after celebrating their son Jace’s 1st birthday back in Nashville.

On Saturday, November 30, the parents pulled out all the stops for their little one’s party, including face painting, cake and even a Cars costume. The former Buffalo Bills player donned a Lightning McQueen costume at one point for his son while Kramer got a balloon crown in honor of the little prince-themed bash.

The getaway comes almost two months after the singer found a topless photo of a woman on Caussin’s Apple Watch, which he deleted from his phone, in order to keep it from upsetting her.

“I saw it, and … my heart just fell,” Kramer said on her podcast on October 6 about the photo. “I was like, it’s here. It’s happened again. I’m such a f–king idiot … Like, how is this happening again? I don’t want to live this kind of life. We just moved into this beautiful house, and we had our second kid, and we fought so hard. Why is this happening again?”

In March, the athlete opened up about having a “massive” relapse in his recovery from sex addiction. At the time he noted that he had been undergoing treatment for nearly three years and had been sober for one year before the relapse occurred in the spring. Us Weekly broke the news in September 2016 that Caussin had cheated on his wife with multiple women after less than two years of marriage. They split after the news broke, but later reconciled and renewed their vows in December 2017.

Scroll below to see how the former NFL player showered his wife with love for her birthday.