Stella Maxwell

Two months after her breakup with Schwarzenegger, Cyrus was seen kissing the Victoria’s Secret Angel on the set of a music video in Hollywood. The “We Can’t Stop” songstress opened up about her sexuality the month prior, telling Paper magazine, “I am literally open to every single thing that is consenting and doesn’t involve an animal and everyone is of age. Everything that’s legal, I’m down with. Yo, I’m down with any adult — anyone over the age of 18 who is down to love me.”