Family time. Miley Cyrus went hiking and got massages with her dog Bean, her mom, Tish Cyrus, and her older sister, Brandi Cyrus, days after news broke of the former Disney Channel star’s split from Kaitlynn Carter.

The “Slide Away” singer, 26, took to her Instagram on Wednesday, September 25, to share several photos of her and her family on vacation at the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. The pictures included shots of Miley and her pup in the desert, hanging out by the pool and posing next to a wall in the Grand Canyon that was etched with various symbols. The Grammy nominee’s Instagram posts also included a snap of her in a massage bed as Bean slept on top of her.

“Bean + MC = 4EVR,” Miley captioned one of the posts.

Brandi, 32, commented, “Bean is so much more fabulous than me and honestly I’m ok with it.”

The Hannah Montana alum adopted Bean in 2013. She announced the news on her Twitter.

“Meet Bean ❤❤❤ @SpotRescueDogs,” she tweeted at the time. “Bean is a little girl 🙂 she is a chihuahua mix of some type 🙂 she brought so much sunshine!!!”

The “Malibu” songstress also has seven dogs, two horses, two mini horses, three cats and a pig, which she shared with ex Liam Hemsworth. According to TMZ, Miley was granted custody of the pets after her and the Hunger Games star’s split in August.

The “We Can’t Stop” artist’s Grand Canyon excursion came four days after Us Weekly confirmed her breakup from the Hills: New Beginnings star, 31. The former couple, who dated for a little over a month, were first linked in August after they were photographed kissing on a vacation in Italy.

The pictures surfaced hours before Us confirmed that the Tennessee native and her husband, 29, had called it quits after less than eight months of marriage. The Dressmaker star officially filed for divorce from the “Can’t Be Tamed” singer on August 21. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the separation.

News of the Last Song costars’ split came a week after Us confirmed that Carter and Brody Jenner had broken up a year after their wedding in Indonesia. Despite the ceremony, the couple, who were together for four years, never obtained a marriage license in the U.S. and weren’t legally married. The Hills alum, 36, has since moved on with model Josie Canseco.

Hours after her split from Miley made headlines, Carter commented on an Instagram photo of her ex on stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 21.

“GET IT!!!!!” she wrote in support of her former flame.

