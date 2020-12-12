Miley Cyrus, Ozzy Osbourne and More Stars Who Hate Christmas

Miley Cyrus

The “Wrecking Ball” singer shared her melancholy thoughts on Christmas via Instagram in 2016.

“Call me the grinch but Christmas always makes me feel deeply sad,” she wrote at the time. “It is filled with so much excessiveness & greed. I just hope everyone gives the gift of love and acceptance this year to not only their own family but those around the globe who don’t get everything they wished for due to life’s unfair circumstances! My parents always made Christmas about others. And I hope you find it in your heart to do the same!”