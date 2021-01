Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

The Cravings cookbook author marked a sober New Year’s Eve with the EGOT winner, Atkin and the hairstylist’s husband, Mike Rosenthal. “Mom and dad wishing you a happy, healthy and beautiful new year blessed with the purest joys and most positive ~*v i b e s*~,” Teigen wrote via Instagram as she posed beside Legend in festive attire.