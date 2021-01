Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young

The HGTV star and his soon-to-be wife spent the day in La Quinta, California, with his daughter, Taylor, 10, and son, Brayden, 5. In a separate post on his Instagram, El Moussa looked forward to what’s next in 2021. “Good things are coming and I can’t wait to get back to normal,” he wrote alongside a throwback pic with the Selling Sunset star.