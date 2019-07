March 2019

The former American Idol judge sparked marriage rumors when she called Petty her “husband” on her Beats 1 show, Queen Radio, on March 12, 2019. “Every night when I get out of the shower, my husband takes this really good lotion that we just bought, and he massages my feet and rubs them, and he rubs each toe individually, and the heel and the ball of my foot, and he does it all,” she said. A source later told Us that the lovebirds did not secretly wed.