December 2018

Minaj has brushed off social media users who criticized her romance and pointed out that Petty was convicted in 1995 of first-degree attempted rape and pleaded guilty in 2006 to first-degree manslaughter. (He has served several years in prison for his crimes.) “He was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship [in the rape case]. But go awf, Internet,” she wrote on Instagram on December 10, 2018, the same day she posted a risqué photo in bed with Petty. “Y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo.”