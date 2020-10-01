Love Lives

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth ‘Zoo’ Petty: A Timeline of Their Relationship

By
Nicki-Minaj-and-Boyfriend-Kenneth-Petty-Get-Marriage-License
Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty Courtesy of Nicki Minaj/Instagram
19
19 / 19
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

September 2020

The couple became parents on September 30, Us confirmed.

Back to top