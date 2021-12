November 2002

The Boy Erased star felt like her “life collapsed” after going through her public split, she told Vanity Fair. “He basically swept me off my feet. I fell madly, passionately in love,” she recalled. “And as happens when you fall in love, my whole plan in terms of what I wanted for my life — I was like, ‘Forget it. This is it.’ I was consumed by it, willingly. And I was desperate to have a baby with him. I didn’t care if we were married. That’s what I wish I’d done.”