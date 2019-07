January 2019

Bella and Chigvintsev’s newfound romance was first featured on a January 2019 episode of Total Bellas, where the two enjoyed a lunch date together. “The last time I saw Artem, I was in a relationship for so long, so I’m just really excited to see him today,” the WWE alum said in a clip from the show. “You look good,” she told him. “A lot’s happened since I’ve seen you last, which has been a long time.”