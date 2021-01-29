Adding Fuel to the Fire

Bassett released “Only a Matter of Time” on January 28, which he revealed was written in the summer of 2020, around the same time that he first started seeing Carpenter after his alleged fallout with Rodrigo. In the song, he talks about drama and a back-and-forth relationship, seemingly hinting at his own love triangle. “It’s only a matter of time / An eye for an eye / You’ll go blind / And when did you stop being kind? / You twisted your words like a knife,” he sings in the chorus. “I’m sure that you’re hurting inside / Why would you make your pain mine? / Making me pay me for your crimes.”