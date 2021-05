Together Again

Ahead of the season 2 premiere of HSMTMTS, Disney released a new song from the show titled “Even When/The Best Part,” which is a duet between Bassett and Rodrigo. “I played guitar when we filmed it, and sang along to Olivia’s vocals in my ear while she shot her side separately!” Bassett told Billboard of the track in April 2021. “I’m stoked to see how it all came together and really think people are gonna love it!”