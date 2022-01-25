January 2022

“I can’t pinpoint a certain thing that he did or said, it was kind of just realizing how I felt about myself when I was with him,” DeSorbo told Entertainment Tonight as to why she started seriously dating Conover. “And it was just kind of undeniable. Little things that I would get excited — if I had a text message from him on my phone — and it didn’t even compare to when other guys would text me. So I knew that I was very into him a lot more than any other suitors that were around.”

She added: “We’ve had such a great six months already. We’ve talked about big things, just to see if we’re aligned the way we feel about certain things — and we definitely are — but we’re not even a year into our relationship. So, have we talked about a marriage and engagement, it’s a normal conversation, but there’s nothing very serious happening. We’re only six months in.”