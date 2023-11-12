The new Real Housewives of New York City stars don’t need a mulligan when it comes to picking out the hottest eateries to stop by on the show.

Erin Lichy and her husband, Abe Lichy, invited her fellow Housewives and their significant others to a couples night out at Swingers, a golf-themed club in Manhattan, in an October episode of the Bravo franchise.

Swingers is known for its gourmet-level street food, delicious cocktails crafted by expert mixologists and crazy golf courses. There are also multiple bars and DJs spinning the latest tunes. Swingers, which recently opened a new outpost in Manhattan, brings the whimsy with a garden wonderland theme.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Keep scrolling for details on Swingers — and more of what the stars are buzzing about this week: