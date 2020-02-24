On Ariana Grande’s Shade

Last month, Grande was accused of throwing shade at Davidson for taking off a ring and putting it in a box during her Grammys performance. Davidson told Charlamagne that he’s “sure” it was a slight dig at him.

“She’s the queen of shade,” Davidson quipped. “I get it. That’s her job. … She has music to it, I get it. I hope people feel the same way about my jokes.”

Charlamagne then pointed out that Davidson has some jokes about his former fiancée in his new standup special.

“I think genuinely being hurtful is off-limits or anything like being s—tty or anything,” he explained. “I wanna be cool with everybody but, you know, standup’s part of my life. That was a highly publicized thing. I feel like she got her fair run and her fair stab at it, and like I said, I don’t have social media and I don’t have an outlet really to express my feelings so standup’s just how I do it.”

Davidson concluded that it’s a “punch in the gut” when people only refer to him as Grande’s ex.