On Kaia Gerber Split

Davdison’s most recent romance with the 18-year-old model ended in January. “We were dating for a few months and she’s very young and I’m f—king going through a lot,” he explained, noting they split before he checked back into treatment. “She should be having fun and s—t. She shouldn’t have to worry about some dude who has issues and s—t. … It just wasn’t like the right place or the right time.”

The Set It Up actor added that Gerber’s parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, were “really helpful.”

“They’re all cool,” he said. “I cry a lot. I get into deep conversations. I care about, like, your s—t. … I like to like meet your family and know who you are. … I’m a lot for certain people.”

Davidson concluded that Kaia is “beautiful” and “smarter” than him.