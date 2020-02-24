On ‘SNL’ Disses

Davidson made it clear that he isn’t happy when his Saturday Night Live costars poke fun at him on the show. “I personally think I should be done with that show because they make fun of me on it. I get it,” he said, calling the show “cutthroat.”

“I’m cold open political punchlines; I’m weekend update jokes. … [It’s like] whose side are you on,” he continued. “I have a weird feeling in that building where I don’t know whose team I’m on, really.”

Still, he hasn’t made the final decision to leave the sketch comedy show just yet. “I really wanted last year to be my last year. … I feel like, yeah, I’ve done as much as I can over there but [I’m] happy to be there as long as Lorne likes me,” he said, referring to creator Lorne Michaels.