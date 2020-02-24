Confessions

Pete Davidson Gets Real About All His Exes, ‘Saturday Night Live’ Disses and Mental Health in Charlamagne Interview: 11 Revelations

By
SNL Colin Jost Weekend Update Charlamagne Tha God and Pete Davidson Interview
 Will Heath/NBC
11
8 / 11

On ‘SNL’ Disses

Davidson made it clear that he isn’t happy when his Saturday Night Live costars poke fun at him on the show. “I personally think I should be done with that show because they make fun of me on it. I get it,” he said, calling the show “cutthroat.” 

 

“I’m cold open political punchlines; I’m weekend update jokes. … [It’s like] whose side are you on,” he continued. “I have a weird feeling in that building where I don’t know whose team I’m on, really.” 

 

Still, he hasn’t made the final decision to leave the sketch comedy show just yet. “I really wanted last year to be my last year. … I feel like, yeah, I’ve done as much as I can over there but [I’m] happy to be there as long as Lorne likes me,” he said, referring to creator Lorne Michaels.

 

Back to top