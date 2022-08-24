That’s amore! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend topped off their summer with an Italian family getaway.

The pregnant model, 36, shared the first photos from the lavish vacation via social media on Monday, August 22. She captioned the series of snaps with a pink heart emoji.

Teigen — who announced earlier this month that she’s expecting another child with the 43-year-old musician — showed off her growing baby bump in multiple pictures.

In one snap, the former Chrissy’s Court star wore a green dress and a printed scarf around her head. Another picture revealed how much her belly had grown as Teigen posed for a bikini selfie.

The Cravings author also spent quality time with her daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4, during a boating adventure on what appeared to be the Amalfi Coast. She shared a sweet video with Luna in which she sang while putting sunscreen on her eldest child’s face.

Two days later, Legend shared a few moments from the trip on his Instagram after joining the group for their holiday.

“From Vegas to Vacation in Italia,” the Voice coach captioned three snaps on Wednesday, August 24. Among the pictures was a cozy moment with his wife in the streets of Italy.

Legend made sure to take a dip with Luna while in Europe, posting a post-ocean swim picture on Instagram. The father-daughter duo were both wet in the snap and Luna had a bright blue towel wrapped around her.

Teigen, for her part, continued to give fans an inside look at the family’s time abroad on Wednesday.

The cookbook author revealed a few intimate moments with her kids, including a picture of Luna taking a look at her shoes while they were getting dressed up.

The Lip Sync Battle cohost also spent time with her son during another boat ride. This time, Teigen wore a long, pink floral dress that showed off her baby bump, while Miles rocked flamingo-printed trunks.

The group’s escape to Europe came less than a month after Teigen announced that she is expecting the couple’s rainbow baby.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” she wrote via Instagram on August 3, showing off her pregnant belly. “Everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing.”

The pair’s happy news came nearly two years after they lost son Jack in September 2020. The Deal or No Deal alum was 20 weeks pregnant when she had a partial placenta abruption and lost the baby.

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model revealed in February that she had started undergoing in vitro fertilization treatments to conceive another baby. She and Legend conceived all of their children through IVF.

Scroll down to see some of the cutest moments from Teigen and Legend’s Italian getaway: