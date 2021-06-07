Princess Anne

In April 2020, one month after the pair’s step away from senior duties became official, the queen’s daughter shared some words of wisdom for the “younger generation” of royals.

“I don’t think the younger generation probably understands what I was doing in the past and it’s often true, isn’t it? You don’t necessarily look at the previous generation and say, ‘Oh, you did that?’ or ‘You went there?’” she told Vanity Fair at the time. “Nowadays, they’re much more looking for, ‘Oh let’s do it a new way.’ And I’m already at the stage [of], ‘Please do not reinvent that particular wheel. We’ve been there, done that.’ Some of these things don’t work. You may need to go back to basics.”

One year later, Anne was bumped up on the royal family’s website, seemingly taking Harry and Meghan’s place.