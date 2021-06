Zara and Mike Tindall

Harry and Meghan have seemingly remained friendly with Anne’s daughter and her husband, who tied the knot in 2011. In August 2020, Mike told Good Morning Britain that he hoped his cousin-in-law could “be happy” with life in California. “You know, he’s stressed that it’s all about his family, so you’ve got to support him through that,” the former rugby player said of “Megxit.”