Vicki Gunvalson

“While I did say on the show that I predicted Meghan and Jim’s marriage would last five years, I, of course, never really wanted that to come true and certainly didn’t think by putting it out there the way I did that it would be an omen of any sort,” the OG of the OC told Life & Style magazine. “If you remember back during the time I said that, Meghan had come on the show and she was not very nice to me at all. She came on trying to make a name for herself by taking my relationship with you-know-who, tearing it down and trying to claim that I was in on a cancer scam.” (Vicki’s referring to her ex-boyfriend Brooks Ayers lying about his cancer diagnosis during season 10 of the series.)