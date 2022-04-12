How She Learned of His Text Message Scandal

Ahead of her split from Nilon, Beauvais “accidentally” learned that he was having an affair by pulling up his text exchange with another woman. The Haitian model knew something was wrong when she saw “I love you” in an unread message on Nilon’s phone and the number wasn’t her own.

“I immediately felt an uneasy feeling grip my body, and my adrenaline began to race,” she wrote, explaining she quickly asked her then-husband what she was looking at. Beauvais recalled Nilon’s body getting stiff before he admitted to cheating. “I pushed him to tell me for exactly how long. ‘For five years with someone in Chicago,’ he finally confessed.”