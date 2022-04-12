Keeping Some Things About Oliver’s Addiction Private

The mother of three revealed that when she moved back to Los Angeles, Oliver’s troubles “escalated quickly,” leaning their family to hit their “breaking point” and hold an intervention. Beauvais noted that while she lived through her son’s “turmoil,” she chose not to divulge all the details of his battle with addiction in the book.

“Where I sit today, I learned how to stop torturing myself for not being able to recognize and save my baby from his pain,” she explained. “Today my Oliver is making positive strides toward progress. He is a new husband and a new father.”