Moving

In July 2021, the pair revealed via Instagram Live that they are taking a break and living separately, with her moving to Hawaii for the summer with the kids.

“What we would like to do is when this is over, get a house that the kids stay in and then we might go [back and forth],” the former reality star said. “We haven’t decided if, after this little experiment of having a few months apart, if we are gonna come back together and live together as friends and family, or if we’re going to just keep the kids in the house and we’ll come in and out. … We need a break. We need some space right now.”