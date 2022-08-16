The Christening Fight

Before Melissa joined RHONJ in season 3, Teresa teased that she had a terrible relationship with her sister-in-law, which became clear when an argument between the pair at Melissa and Joe’s son’s christening escalated into a physical brawl. “Take a walk, you garbage [person],” Joe said at one point in the fight, which was chronicled on a 2021 episode of the Bravo reality show. He ultimately had both Teresa and her then-husband, Joe Giudice, removed from the celebrations and tensions between the two families were at an all-time high.