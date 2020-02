Shia LaBeouf

The Honey Boy actor revealed in 2009 that he went on a date with the “We Found Love” singer two years prior. “[I was] filming a sword fight when I got the message [from Rihanna]. I said, ‘Can this be my life?’” he recalled to Playboy at the time, revealing that they decided to meet up in-person thereafter. “It never got beyond one date. The spark wasn’t there. We weren’t passionate about each other in that way, so we remain friends.”